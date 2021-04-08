Odisha: Cuttack district reports 50 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Cuttack:Cuttack district reports 50 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 879 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha reports highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 17

5. Balangir: 26

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 50

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 31

11. Jagatsinghpur: 2

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 43

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 25

18. Khurda: 144

19. Koraput: 5

20. Mayurbhanj: 29

21. Nawarangpur: 19

22. Nayagarh: 6

23. Nuapada: 61

24. Puri: 45

25. Rayagada: 13

26. Sambalpur: 48

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 131

29. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 246

Cumulative tested: 9275631

Positive: 345526

Recovered: 338662

Active cases: 4888