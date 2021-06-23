Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District Reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3456 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd June
New Positive Cases: 3456
In quarantine: 1973
Local contacts: 1483
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 118
2. Balasore: 174
3. Bargarh: 69
4. Bhadrak: 194
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 480
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 57
10. Gajapati: 17
11. Ganjam: 19
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 267
14. Jharsuguda: 20
15. Kalahandi: 21
16. Kandhamal: 31
17. Kendrapada: 147
18. Keonjhar: 73
19. Khurda: 499
20. Koraput: 81
21. Malkangiri: 82
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 42
24. Nayagarh: 126
25. Nuapada: 16
26. Puri: 289
27. Rayagada: 56
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 43
30. Sundargarh: 90
31. State Pool: 81
New recovery: 4159
Cumulative tested: 13283652
Positive: 886946
Recovered: 848960
Active cases: 34216