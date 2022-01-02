Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 45 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 45 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 424 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st Jan

New Positive Cases: 424

Of which 0-18 years: 67

In quarantine: 249

Local contacts: 175

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bargarh: 10

3. Balangir: 1

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 45

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 8

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 15

11. Kalahandi: 2

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Keonjhar: 14

14. Khurda: 177

15. Mayurbhanj: 8

16. Nawarangpur: 7

17. Puri: 14

18. Rayagada: 4

19. Sambalpur: 15

20. Sundargarh: 38

21. State Pool: 40

New recoveries: 159

Cumulative tested: 25646281

Positive: 1055556

Recovered: 1044962

Active cases: 2078