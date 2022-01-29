Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 443 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 443 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4842 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4842

Of which 0-18 years: 671

In quarantine: 2809

Local contacts: 2033

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 104

2. Balasore: 169

3. Bargarh: 72

4. Bhadrak: 106

5. Balangir: 140

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 443

8. Deogarh: 85

9. Dhenkanal: 84

10. Gajapati: 65

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 96

13. Jajpur: 134

14. Jharsuguda: 70

15. Kalahandi: 155

16. Kandhamal: 80

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 1253

20. Koraput: 81

21. Malkangiri: 43

22. Mayurbhanj: 179

23. Nawarangpur: 124

24. Nayagarh: 210

25. Nuapada: 142

26. Puri: 76

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 149

29. Sonepur: 42

30. Sundargarh: 159

31. State Pool: 265

New recoveries: 10511

Cumulative tested: 27507630

Positive: 1241068

Recovered: 1173907

Active cases: 58533