Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 43 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 43 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 340 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th October

New Positive Cases: 340

Of which 0-18 years: 50

In quarantine: 199

Local contacts: 141

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 43

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 10

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Kendrapada: 15

13. Khurda: 149

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Rayagada: 4

20. Sambalpur: 12

21. Sundargarh: 2

22. State Pool: 36

New recoveries: 508

Cumulative tested: 21118450

Positive: 1035417

Recovered: 1022250

Active cases: 4824