Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 4 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 105 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November.
Covid-19 Report For 5th December
New Positive Cases: 105
Of which 0-18 years: 19
In quarantine: 62
Local contacts: 43
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 4
6. Ganjam: 4
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Kandhamal: 1
9. Kendrapada: 4
10. Keonjhar: 5
11. Khurda: 48
12. Mayurbhanj: 10
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Sambalpur: 2
15. Sundargarh: 1
16. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 212
Cumulative tested: 24074222
Positive: 1050354
Recovered: 1039673
Active cases: 2205