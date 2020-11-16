Odisha: Cuttack District reports 37 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally mounts to 27,375

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 37 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 27,375.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 749 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.437 are quarantine cases & 312 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,09,408.
COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,543.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 38
3. Bargarh: 24
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 24
6. Cuttack: 37
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 31
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Ganjam: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 48
12. Jajpur: 18
13. Jharsuguda: 24
14. Kalahandi: 14
15. Kandhamal: 7
16. Kendrapada: 30
17. Keonjhar: 41
18. Khurda: 88
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 10
21. Mayurbhanj: 78
22. Nawarangpur: 17
23. Nayagarh: 6
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 15
26. Rayagada: 2
27. Sambalpur: 28
28. Sonepur: 2
29. Sundargarh: 55
30. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 1346
Cumulative tested: 5294726
Positive: 309408
Recovered: 297862
Active cases: 9950