Odisha: Cuttack District reports 32 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally 1243

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 32 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 1243.
Odisha reports 673 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 18110. 446 from quarantine centres & 227 local contact cases. Highest 239 cases reported from Ganjam & 58 cases each from Khurda & Bhadrak . Six more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 97.The 6 new COVID19 deaths have been reported from Ganjam (5) and Gajapati (1).
Covid-19 Report For 19th July
New Positive Cases: 673
In Quarantine: 446
Local Contacts: 227
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 58
5. Cuttack: 32
6. Dhenkanal: 10
7. Gajapati: 15
8. Ganjam: 239
9. Jagatsinghpur: 36
10. Jajpur: 28
11. Jharsuguda: 14
12. Kandhamal: 44
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Khurda: 58
15. Keonjhar: 24
16. Koraput: 41
17. Malkangiri: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 1
19. Nayagarh: 4
20. Puri: 4
21. Sambalpur: 3
22. Sonepur: 4
23. Sundargarh: 11
New Recoveries: 515
Cumulative Tested: 393602
Positive: 18110
Recovered: 12452
Active Cases: 5533