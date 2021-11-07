Odisha: Cuttack district reports 31 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 318 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 6th November
New Positive Cases: 318
Of which 0-18 years: 58
In quarantine: 186
Local contacts: 132
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bhadrak: 6
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 31
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 6
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 139
17. Koraput: 5
18. Malkangiri: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 4
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Puri: 9
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 21
24. Sundargarh: 10
25. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 425
Cumulative tested: 22411230
Positive: 1043469
Recovered: 1031850
Active cases: 3209