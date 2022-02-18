Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 671 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th Feb

New Positive Cases: 671

Of which 0-18 years: 131

In quarantine: 393

Local contacts: 278

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 16

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 31

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 12

13. Jajpur: 47

14. Jharsuguda: 20

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 19

18. Keonjhar: 9

19. Khurda: 103

20. Koraput: 39

21. Malkangiri: 2

22. Mayurbhanj: 22

23. Nawarangpur: 4

24. Nayagarh: 18

25. Nuapada: 14

26. Puri: 12

27. Rayagada: 9

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 1

30. Sundargarh: 105

31. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 1465

Cumulative tested: 28715496

Positive: 1281455

Recovered: 1264571

Active cases: 7855