Odisha: #Cuttack District reports 3 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 3 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cumulative positive cases rise to 346 in the district .

It shoudl be noted that a total of 175 new Covid19 cases have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Cumulative positive cases rise to 4338. Gajapati reports 57 new cases followed by 25 in Khurda, 18 in Puri & 11 in Bargarh. 21 more fire service personnel returned from WB also test positive,

New positive cases: 175

In quarantine: 145

Local contacts: 30

District Wise Cases

1. Mayurbhanj: 5

2. Khordha: 25

3. Sundargarh: 5

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Jagatsinghpur: 7

6. Jharsuguda: 1

7. Balasore: 6

8. Kendrapada: 1

9. Nuapada: 4

10. Kandhamal: 7

11. Bargarh: 11

12. Puri: 18

13. Gajapati: 57

14. Bolangir: 3

15. Ganjam: 1

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty:21

New recoveries: 120

Cumulative tested: 208472

Positive: 4338

Recovered: 2974

Active cases: 1350

