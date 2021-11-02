Odisha: Cuttack district reports 29 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 29 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 327 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st November

New Positive Cases: 327

Of which 0-18 years: 44

In quarantine: 191

Local contacts: 136

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 8

2. Balangir: 5

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 29

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Jagatsinghpur: 7

8. Jajpur: 9

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Khurda: 177

12. Koraput: 3

13. Mayurbhanj: 13

14. Nayagarh: 3

15. Nuapada: 2

16. Puri: 6

17. Sambalpur: 10

18. Sundargarh: 4

19. State Pool: 42

New recoveries: 438

Cumulative tested: 22107977

Positive: 1042100

Recovered: 1029585

Active cases: 4122