Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 271 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 10th November

New Positive Cases: 271

Of which 0-18 years: 60

In quarantine: 158

Local contacts: 113

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 23

5. Deogarh: 8

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 7

8. Jajpur: 10

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 5

13. Khurda: 112

14. Malkangiri: 5

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 4

19. Sambalpur: 20

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

22. State Pool: 25

New recoveries: 317

Cumulative tested: 22650710

Positive: 1044699

Recovered: 1033344

Active cases: 2932