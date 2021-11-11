Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 271 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th November
New Positive Cases: 271
Of which 0-18 years: 60
In quarantine: 158
Local contacts: 113
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 14
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 23
5. Deogarh: 8
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Jagatsinghpur: 7
8. Jajpur: 10
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 5
13. Khurda: 112
14. Malkangiri: 5
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 7
18. Rayagada: 4
19. Sambalpur: 20
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 10
22. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 317
Cumulative tested: 22650710
Positive: 1044699
Recovered: 1033344
Active cases: 2932