Odisha: Cuttack district reports 20 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack:Cuttack district reports 20 new COVID19 positive cases today. Total tally in the district 366.

It should be noted that 165 more test COVID19 positive in Odisha taking total count to 4677. Of the new cases, 140 detected from quarantine centres while 25 are local contacts. Ganjam district reports the highest number of 41 cases in Odisha today while as many as 11 disaster management personnel who returned from Amphan duty in Kolkata have also been tested positive.

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 8

2. Jaipur: 8

3. Nawarangpur: 3

4. Nayagarh: 1

5. Puri: 7

6. Cuttack: 20

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Angul: 1

10. Balasore: 21

11. Malkangiri: 1

12. Ganjam: 41

13. Gajapati: 28

14. Sundargarh: 6

15. Bolangir: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 3

17. Koraput: 1

18. Personnel returned from Amphan duty West Bengal: 11

New recoveries: 97

Cumulative tested: 216607

Positive: 4677

Recovered: 3144

Active cases: 1519

Related

comments