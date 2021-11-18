Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 229 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th November
New Positive Cases: 229
Of which 0-18 years: 29
In quarantine: 133
Local contacts: 96
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Khurda: 113
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 11
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 3
18. Sambalpur: 13
19. Sundargarh: 8
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 267
Cumulative tested: 23064143
Positive: 1046317
Recovered: 1035262
Active cases: 2616