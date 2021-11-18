Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 229 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th November

New Positive Cases: 229

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 133

Local contacts: 96

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 113

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 11

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 13

19. Sundargarh: 8

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 267

Cumulative tested: 23064143

Positive: 1046317

Recovered: 1035262

Active cases: 2616