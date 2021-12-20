Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 18 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 186 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th December
New Positive Cases: 186
Of which 0-18 years: 39
In quarantine: 109
Local contacts: 77
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Deogarh: 5
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 2
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 94
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 2
17. Rayagada: 3
18. Sambalpur: 8
19. Sundargarh: 7
20. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 258
Cumulative tested: 24883860
Positive: 1053020
Recovered: 1042701
Active cases: 1821