Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,243 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th August
Positive Cases: 1243
In quarantine: 718
Local contacts: 525
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 53
2. Balasore: 49
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 177
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 29
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 88
13. Jajpur: 50
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 32
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 399
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 35
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 56
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 69
26. Rayagada: 13
27. Sambalpur: 10
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 14
30. State Pool: 84
New recoveries: 1525
Cumulative tested: 16560842
Positive: 987070
Recovered: 968453
Active cases: 12129