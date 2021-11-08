Odisha: Cuttack district reports 17 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 276 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th November

New Positive Cases: 276

Of which 0-18 years: 55

In quarantine: 159

Local contacts: 117

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 15

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Balangir: 4

4. Cuttack: 17

5. Dhenkanal: 10

6. Gajapati: 8

7. Jagatsinghpur: 5

8. Jajpur: 10

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Kendrapada: 6

11. Khurda: 138

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Nuapada: 4

15. Puri: 6

16. Sambalpur: 7

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 5

19. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 347

Cumulative tested: 22471004

Positive: 1043745

Recovered: 1032197

Active cases: 3134