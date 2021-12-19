Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 193 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th December

New Positive Cases: 193

Of which 0-18 years: 34

In quarantine: 112

Local contacts: 81

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 17

4. Deogarh: 3

5. Gajapati: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 4

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Jharsuguda: 4

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 107

11. Mayurbhanj: 3

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 8

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 4

18. State Pool: 26

New recoveries: 219

Cumulative tested: 24829634

Positive: 1052834

Recovered: 1042443

Active cases: 1894