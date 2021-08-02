Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,032 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st August New Positive Cases: 1032 In quarantine: 598 Local contacts: 434 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 48 2. Balasore: 36 3. Bargarh: 8 4. Bhadrak: 47 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 2 7. Cuttack: 154 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 25 10. Gajapati: 6 11. Ganjam: 8 12. Jagatsinghpur: 82 13. Jajpur: 43 14. Jharsuguda: 3 15. Kalahandi: 6 16. Kandhamal: 10 17. Kendrapada: 18 18. Keonjhar: 23 19. Khurda: 237 20. Koraput: 9 21. Malkangiri: 6 22. Mayurbhanj: 20 23. Nawarangpur: 6 24. Nayagarh: 30 25. Nuapada: 1 26. Puri: 82 27. Rayagada: 8 28. Sambalpur: 19 29. Sonepur: 10 30. Sundargarh: 23 31. State Pool: 50 New recoveries: 1773 Cumulative tested: 16164543 Positive: 979737 Recovered: 958601 Active cases: 15050