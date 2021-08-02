Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,032 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st August
New Positive Cases: 1032
In quarantine: 598
Local contacts: 434
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 48
2. Balasore: 36
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 154
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 25
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 82
13. Jajpur: 43
14. Jharsuguda: 3
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 18
18. Keonjhar: 23
19. Khurda: 237
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 20
23. Nawarangpur: 6
24. Nayagarh: 30
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 82
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 19
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 23
31. State Pool: 50
New recoveries: 1773
Cumulative tested: 16164543
Positive: 979737
Recovered: 958601
Active cases: 15050