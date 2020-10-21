Odisha: Cuttack District reports 153 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 153 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1931 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. 1120 are quarantine cases & 811 local contact cases . Tally rises to 2,74,181.
Khordha highest at 273 followed by Cuttack (153) and Angul (120).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 120
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 66
4. Bhadrak: 64
5. Balangir: 64
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 153
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 78
13. Jajpur: 67
14. Jharsuguda: 56
15. Kalahandi: 45
16. Kandhamal: 46
17. Kendrapada: 61
18. Keonjhar: 65
19. Khurda: 273
20. Koraput: 29
21. Malkangiri: 38
22. Mayurbhanj: 99
23. Nawarangpur: 62
24. Nayagarh: 23
25. Nuapada: 43
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 25
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 30
30. Sundargarh: 104
31. State Pool: 51
New recoveries: 2622
Cumulative Tested: 4159394
Positive: 274181
Recovered: 252197
Active cases: 20750