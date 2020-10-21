Odisha: Cuttack District reports 153 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 153 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1931 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. 1120 are quarantine cases & 811 local contact cases . Tally rises to 2,74,181.

Khordha highest at 273 followed by Cuttack (153) and Angul (120).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 120

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 66

4. Bhadrak: 64

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 153

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 67

14. Jharsuguda: 56

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 46

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 273

20. Koraput: 29

21. Malkangiri: 38

22. Mayurbhanj: 99

23. Nawarangpur: 62

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 43

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 25

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 30

30. Sundargarh: 104

31. State Pool: 51

New recoveries: 2622

Cumulative Tested: 4159394

Positive: 274181

Recovered: 252197

Active cases: 20750

Related

comments