Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 15 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 15 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 218 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 14th December

New Positive Cases: 218

Of which 0-18 years: 28

In quarantine: 127

Local contacts: 91

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Cuttack: 15

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Ganjam: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Khurda: 117

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 7

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 192

Cumulative tested: 24583409

Positive: 1052145

Recovered: 1041728

Active cases: 1925