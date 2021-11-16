Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 15 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 15 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 206 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th November
New Positive Cases: 206
Of which 0-18 years: 32
In quarantine: 121
Local contacts: 85
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Boudh: 2
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 12
10. Jharsuguda: 3
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Khurda: 120
14. Sambalpur: 3
15. Sundargarh: 5
16. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 254
Cumulative tested: 22945986
Positive: 1045862
Recovered: 1034759
Active cases: 2669