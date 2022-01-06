Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 148 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 148 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1897 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 5th Jan
New Positive Cases: 1897
Of which 0-18 years: 258
In quarantine: 1106
Local contacts: 791
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 100
3. Bargarh: 16
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 148
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 4
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 19
13. Jajpur: 30
14. Jharsuguda: 66
15. Kalahandi: 14
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Keonjhar: 31
19. Khurda: 669
20. Koraput: 15
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 25
24. Nayagarh: 14
25. Nuapada: 12
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 125
29. Sonepur: 13
30. Sundargarh: 262
31. State Pool: 158
New recoveries: 138
Cumulative tested: 25894067
Positive: 1059773
Recovered: 1045514
Active cases: 5739