Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 147 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 147 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,078 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 10th August New Positive Cases: 1078 In quarantine: 626 Local contacts: 452 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 26 2. Balasore: 45 3. Bargarh: 6 4. Bhadrak: 25 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 147 8. Deogarh: 4 9. Dhenkanal: 16 10. Gajapati: 2 11. Ganjam: 6 12. Jagatsinghpur: 58 13. Jajpur: 58 14. Jharsuguda: 8 15. Kalahandi: 1 16. Kandhamal: 6 17. Kendrapada: 51 18. Keonjhar: 12 19. Khurda: 372 20. Malkangiri: 5 21. Mayurbhanj: 35 22. Nawarangpur: 1 23. Nayagarh: 26 24. Nuapada: 5 25. Puri: 48 26. Rayagada: 4 27. Sambalpur: 12 28. Sonepur: 5 29. Sundargarh: 6 30. State Pool: 83 New recoveries: 1319 Cumulative tested: 16752488 Positive: 990075 Recovered: 972710 Active cases: 10682