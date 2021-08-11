Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 147 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 147 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,078 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th August
New Positive Cases: 1078
In quarantine: 626
Local contacts: 452
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 26
2. Balasore: 45
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 147
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 16
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 58
13. Jajpur: 58
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 6
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 372
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 35
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 26
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 48
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 12
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 6
30. State Pool: 83
New recoveries: 1319
Cumulative tested: 16752488
Positive: 990075
Recovered: 972710
Active cases: 10682