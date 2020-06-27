Odisha: Cuttack District reports 14 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 536

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 14 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 536.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 170 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally reaches 6350. 143 from quarantine centres, local contacts 27.
District Wise Cases
1. Nawarangpur: 19
2. Rayagada: 16
3. Khordha: 19
4. Ganjam: 58
5. Jajpur: 3
6. Malkangiri: 5
7. Puri: 6
8. Cuttack: 14
9. Nayagarh: 3
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Bargarh: 1
12. Kendrapada: 6
13. Sambalpur: 2
14. Koraput: 1
15. NDRF: 01
(returned from Amphan duty WB)
New recoveries: 131
Cumulative tested: 249902
Positive: 6350
Recovered: 4432
Active Cases:1903