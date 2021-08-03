Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 135 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 135 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd August

New Positive Cases: 1129

In quarantine: 657

Local contacts: 472

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 72

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 135

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 7

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 63

12. Jajpur: 48

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 66

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 388

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 20

22. Nawarangpur: 5

23. Nayagarh: 20

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 48

26. Rayagada: 6

27. Sambalpur: 1

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 5

30. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 1785

Cumulative tested: 16223921

Positive: 980866

Recovered: 960386

Active cases: 14325