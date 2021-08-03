Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 135 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 135 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd August
New Positive Cases: 1129
In quarantine: 657
Local contacts: 472
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 72
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 135
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 7
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 63
12. Jajpur: 48
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 66
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 388
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nawarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 20
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 48
26. Rayagada: 6
27. Sambalpur: 1
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 5
30. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 1785
Cumulative tested: 16223921
Positive: 980866
Recovered: 960386
Active cases: 14325