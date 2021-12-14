Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 175 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 13th December

New Positive Cases: 175

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 101

Local contacts: 74

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 12

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Kendrapada: 7

10. Khurda: 82

11. Mayurbhanj: 12

12. Nayagarh: 4

13. Puri: 6

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 4

16. Sonepur: 4

17. Sundargarh: 11

18. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 171

Cumulative tested: 24521645

Positive: 1051927

Recovered: 1041536

Active cases: 1901