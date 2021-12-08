Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 255 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November
Covid-19 Report For 7th December
New Positive Cases: 255
Of which 0-18 years: 54
In quarantine: 152
Local contacts: 103
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 14
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 12
5. Dhenkanal: 2
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 4
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 106
14. Mayurbhanj: 22
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Puri: 4
17. Sambalpur: 19
18. Sundargarh: 18
19. State Pool: 25
New recoveries: 218
Cumulative tested: 24179797
Positive: 1050760
Recovered: 1040139
Active cases: 2142