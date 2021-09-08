Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 119 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 119 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 762 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th September
New Positive Cases: 762
Of which 0-18 years: 102
In quarantine: 443
Local contacts: 319
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 119
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 9
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 24
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 21
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 314
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 29
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 3
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 16
26. Rayagada: 6
27. Sambalpur: 7
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 26
30. State Pool: 74
New recoveries: 801
Cumulative tested: 18599037
Positive: 1013567
Recovered: 998591
Active cases: 6853