Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 116 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 116 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 816 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th August
New Positive Cases: 816
Of which 0-18 years: 106
In quarantine: 475
Local contacts: 341
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 46
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 116
7. Deogarh: 13
8. Dhenkanal: 19
9. Ganjam: 9
10. Jagatsinghpur: 34
11. Jajpur: 31
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 4
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 29
16. Keonjhar: 16
17. Khurda: 291
18. Koraput: 5
19. Malkangiri: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 27
21. Nayagarh: 12
22. Nuapada: 1
23. Puri: 20
24. Rayagada: 1
25. Sambalpur: 18
26. Sundargarh: 16
27. State Pool: 62
New recoveries: 764
Cumulative tested: 17807557
Positive: 1004875
Recovered: 988854
Active cases: 8271