Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 101 New Covid-19 cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 101 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 681 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd September

New Positive Cases: 681

Of which 0-18 years: 118

In quarantine: 398

Local contacts: 283

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 101

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 19

9. Ganjam: 13

10. Jagatsinghpur: 19

11. Jajpur: 33

12. Jharsuguda: 5

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Keonjhar: 10

16. Khurda: 222

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 27

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 26

23. Rayagada: 5

24. Sambalpur: 10

25. Sonepur: 6

26. Sundargarh: 20

27. State Pool: 48

New recoveries: 835

Cumulative tested: 18339452

Positive: 1010753

Recovered: 995474

Active cases: 718