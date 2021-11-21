Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 205 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th November
New Positive Cases: 205
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 86
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Boudh: 5
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Kalahandi: 3
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 107
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nayagarh: 4
16. Puri: 1
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 22
20. State Pool: 24
New recoveries: 263
Cumulative tested: 23228186
Positive: 1047003
Recovered: 1036230
Active cases: 2327