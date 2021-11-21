Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 205 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th November

New Positive Cases: 205

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 86

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Boudh: 5

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Kalahandi: 3

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 107

14. Mayurbhanj: 5

15. Nayagarh: 4

16. Puri: 1

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 22

20. State Pool: 24

New recoveries: 263

Cumulative tested: 23228186

Positive: 1047003

Recovered: 1036230

Active cases: 2327