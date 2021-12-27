Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 10 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th December

New Positive Cases: 123

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 72

Local contacts: 51

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 10

4. Deogarh: 2

5. Gajapati: 4

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Khurda: 53

10. Mayurbhanj: 8

11. Nayagarh: 1

12. Puri: 2

13. Sambalpur: 19

14. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 144

Cumulative tested: 25283814

Positive: 1054004

Recovered: 1043926

Active cases: 1572