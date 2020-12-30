Odisha: Cuttack District registers 23 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District registers 23 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 305 fresh COVID19 infections; 174 quarantine cases & 131 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,29,306.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 26
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 23
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 9
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 8
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 17
18. Khurda: 23
19. Koraput: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 19
21. Nawarangpur: 1
22. Nayagarh: 6
23. Nuapada: 6
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 28
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 28
29. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 383
Cumulative tested: 6915438
Positive: 329306
Recovered: 324775
Active cases: 2607