Odisha: Cuttack city reported 16 COVID19 new positive cases new positive cases

Cuttack: Of the 23 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 16 cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 6 cases reported from institutional quarantine & 2 from home quarantine.

Another 44 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

