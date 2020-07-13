Odisha: Cuttack city reported 16 COVID19 new positive cases new positive cases

Cuttack: Of the 23 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 16 cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 6 cases reported from institutional quarantine & 2 from home quarantine.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 23 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 16 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 44 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/9whaCDDFEj — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 13, 2020

