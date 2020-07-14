Odisha: Cuttack administration declared entire Athagarh Sub-Division as Containment Zone

Cuttack: Cuttack district administration declared entire  Athagarh Sub-Division as Containment Zone . After examining the present increasing trend of COVID positive cases in Athagarh Sub-Division, the entire area is declared as Containment Zone. Administration bars entry of people into Athagarh sub-division from outside areas without prior permission of Tehsildars/IICs area in view of the rise in Covid19 cases .

