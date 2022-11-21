Odisha : Curtains fell down on 22nd All India Major Port Cultural Meet 2022-23

Bhubaneswar : The four day 22nd All India Major Port Cultural Meet 2022-23 being held at Jayadev Sadan finally came to an end last evening. Paradip Port Authority along with Major Ports Sports Control Board successfully organised the Cultural Extravaganza.

Gracing the valedictory function as Chief Guest, Shri AK Bose, Dy. Chairman said that the Cultural Meet has reflected Unity in Diversity of Indian culture. Individual Ports, participating in the cultural meet reflected the rich culture of their respective States, they represented, in their performances. Shri K. J .Patel, Unit Head, IFFCO and Smt. Suchismita Bose, Vice President, Paradip Ladies Club were Guests of honour. Around 200 participants from 9 Major Ports across the country participated in the cultural meet. Team PPA was crowned as the overall Champion. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port won the Runners-up and Mumbai Port Authority won the 2nd Runners-up award. In playlet category, PPA was adjudged the Best Production team, Shri Bikram Parida of PPA bagged the Best Actor and Biranchi of PPA won the supporting Artist (Male) award. Shri D.N. Sondhi, Chairman, Organising Committee presided over the proceedings. Shri Deepak Rath, Vice Chairman Dr.D.P.Sethi, Secretary Shri Ranjan Rashmi Beura, Jt. Secretary of Organising Committee were also present. Shri Sriman Narayan Mishra, DTM, PPA compeered the programme.