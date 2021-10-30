Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CSR Forum, a registered charitable trust, engaged in various CSR related activities organized “Odisha CSR Meet 2021” and “Outstanding Young Professional Awards on CSR & CA” and “Honoring CSR Teams of Corporate” at Bhubaneswar on 30-10-2021, Saturday,10.00 hrs.

The broad objectives of this meet were to sensitize all stake holders about their role, responsibility and contributions towards the inclusive growth and balance development of society post COVID19 pandemic apart from sharing each other’s experiences during this difficult time.

On this occasion, felicitation to 4 Business Leaders & Professionals, Outstanding Young Professional Award were given to 6 Young Professionals who made significant impact in advancing innovative CSR projects and managed effectively the corporate affairs of the organizations. Over & above 20 CSR Teams from different Companies were honored for their outstanding contributions and support to the society during COVID19 pandemic.

Eminent person from the field, educational & financial institutions, reputed NGOs, CSOs, CEOs/COOs, CSR and HR Heads, other senior officials from corporate from within Odisha & outside the state, Govt. officials, Decision Makers and others attended this Meet.

Dr Surya Narayan Patra, Honorable Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly was the Chief Guest while

Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, former MLA of Berhampur & a Social Thinker was the Special Guest. Dr Sanjay Kumar Panda, IAS (Retd) and Sri Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR), NALCO were Chief Speaker & Guest of Honor respectively.

Lauding the efforts of Odisha CSR Forum in organizing such seminar, meet , conclave on CSR with the participation of business leaders & professionals, Dr Patra said such convention on Corporate Social Responsibility would help & assist in formulating innovative collaborative projects to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. He also appreciated the initiatives of the forum for felicitating Business Leaders, awarding Young Professionals and Honoring CSR Teams of Corporate for their sincere efforts to provide supports to the society during pandemic COVID19.

Dr Chyau Patnaik spoke on the similar lines and urged the delegates to design and implement new strategies to face any eventuality at any time so that benefits of CSR reach the poor people of the society.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Panda as Chief Speaker highlighted the present trends in CSR in India and how the CSR & HR professional should face the reality during any pandemic or natural calamities.

Dr Radhashyam Mahapatro, Guest of Honor said such seminar would definitely provide an opportunity for the corporate leadership to formulate a larger vision integrating core business with social and environmental issues. He also highlighted the CSR efforts of NALCO and the achievements.

Two panel discussions on CSR in India and Contributions of Corporate Affairs in CSR were held.

Sri B K Mishra, Convener of the Odisha CSR Forum gave the welcome address and gave brief account of the various activities of the forum and spoke about the challenges ahead for the CSR & HR professional.

Sri Sukant Patnaik proposed the vote of thanks.