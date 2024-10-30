Odisha Crime Branch Busts Rs 6.28 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring; 24 Members of ‘Kotak Investment Club’ Syndicate Arrested

The Odisha Crime Branch recently dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate responsible for defrauding ₹6.28 crore through a ‘Kotak Investment Club’ WhatsApp group. The syndicate deceived investors with promises of high returns, later removing them from the group and distributing funds across over 100 bank accounts. Based on a victim’s complaint, the Crime Branch mobilized seven teams, arresting 24 individuals from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Crime Branch ADG Vinaytosh Mishra noted that the detained individuals were “foot soldiers,” with the kingpin managing funds and distributing commissions. Investigators have frozen ₹16.85 lakh and refunded ₹6.8 lakh to victims so far.