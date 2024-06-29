Odisha Cricket League 2024 To Begin From June 30

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket League (OCL) 2024 will commence from June 30 and will continue till July 7, informed the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

A press meet for the Odisha Cricket League was held at the OCA Conference Hall today. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, the Vice President of OCA, Sanjay Behera, the Secretary of OCA, Prabhat Kumar Bhol, the Joint Secretary of OCA, Bikash Pradhan, the Treasurer of OCA and Subrat Kumar Behera, the CEO of OCA took part in the presser.

A total of six teams namely Odisha Lions, Odisha Tigers, Odisha Jaguars, Odisha Pumas, Odisha Panthers & Odisha Cheetahs will take part in OCL 2024.

A total of 33 matches will be played at the historic BarabatiStadium Cuttack. All the matches will be LIVE STREAMED on OCA’s YouTube Channel & Facebook Page.

Like IPL, the OCA for the first time has decided to introduce the red and green caps for maximum wicket takers and highest run scorers. Likewise, the DRS and Impact Player rules will also be followed in the tournament for first time.