Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education to declare Plus II Science Results Today at 12:30 pm

Bhubaneswar: Results of the Plus II Science Examinations-2020 conducted by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) would be declared at 12:30 pm on August 12, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the results would be announced through a videoconference from the CHSE office, he said. Besides, results of the Plus II Commerce and Arts examinations would be announced by the third week and last week of August, respectively, the Minister added. Notably, evaluation of the answer sheets, which had been halted following the Covid-19 outbreak, was completed last week.

Related

comments