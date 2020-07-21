Odisha: Control Room operationalised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to intensify contact tracing drive

Bhubaneswar: A Control Room has been operationalised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to intensify contact tracing drive. Once identified, a Covid positive is included in the information system of the Control Room and thus contact tracing is carried on. Prime objective of the contact tracing is to provide possible counselling, care and support. The contact tracing desk is managed by Senior officers and supported by a team of Doctors for surveillance.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has appealed the citizens to cooperate the teams deployed for community surveillance by giving information on positive cases to strengthen Covid containment measures.

The Sachetak volunteers are intensifying sensitization drive among the citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of all. During the drive, thermal screening of the citizens was also carried out in Ward No-41 today.

Related

comments