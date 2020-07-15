Odisha: Contractor men abducted for a ransom of Rs.10 lakhs; two victims rescued & eleven arrested

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Amidst Corona combat, Rayagada police has restored rule of law in hinterlands like Kashipur. On last Monday at 4 PM while the road construction work of contractor and the complainant Sri Bhimsen Naik was going on near Village Mandibasi under Kashipur PS, a group of 14 men came to the construction site by motorcycles . On the spot, the culprits enquired about the road construction work from the labourers & supervisors present and found the contractor absent. The culprits forcibly abducted two supervisors namely Sri Jitendra Naik(25), S/o-Rajnikanta Naik of Village-Khatikaman & Sri Senapati Naik(40), S/o- Madhab Naik both of Kashipur police station area towards Rayagada. With the supervisors in their custody the accused persons demanded Rs. 10,00,000/-(Ten Lakhs) to release the two supervisors otherwise they threatened that the supervisors would be killed.

Acting immediately on the message Kalyansinghpur PS, IIC Inspector Ms Sukuma Hansdah and her team rushed to action and rescued both the victims safely.She managed to arrest 11 accused persons and seize 5 motorcycles immediately in a professional manner and with quick operation. Further investigation is underway.

