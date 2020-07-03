Odisha: Construction workers & industrial labourers from outside states not allowed in #Bhubaneswar till July 31

Bhubaneswar: Construction workers & industrial labourers from outside states not allowed in Bhubaneswar till July 31 informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner . Business organisations like industrial, construction, hotel/hospitality & contractors can’t bring any workers/labourers from outside the state to BMC jurisdictions till July-end says BMC.

Recently in #Bhubaneswar it was found that one industrial organization has brought workers from other state & put all of them in quarantine from which 34 of them were found to be #COVID19 positive after testing informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

