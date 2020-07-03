Odisha: Complete shutdown ordered in Malkangiri Municipality area from 8PM of July 3 till July 5

Malkangiri: Complete shutdown ordered in Malkangiri Municipality area from 8PM of July 3 till July 5, 2020 11:59 PM. This is informed by the Malkangiri Collector .

Nodal officers have been appointed for each Ward in Municipality Malkangiri for proper monitoring, supervision & smooth facilitation of essential services during the shut down i.e from 3.7.2020 time 8 PM to 5.7.2020 time 11.59 PM. All are requested to cooperate the District Administration and contact the Nodal officers, in case of emergencies.

Related

comments