Odisha: Complete shutdown in Berhampur town for four days

Berhampur: Complete shutdown in Berhampur Municipal areas for four days starting Saturday (June 27) to carry out active contact tracing & surveillance; Ganjam dist administration constitutes 70 health team for door-to-door survey informed Collector Vijay A Kulange.
Tomorrow on Friday 26th June , essential shops will be open from 7am to 2 pm in Berhampur only. Decisions taken to avoid crowds in view of upcoming shutdown. Follow social distancing.
Shut down in BeMC for 4 days. Coming Saturday to Tuesday.
medical shops & milk delivery allowed only. No other activities allowed. 70 medical teams for detail screening.
Symptoms identification
Tracing test treatment
Home quarantine check.
