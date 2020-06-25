Odisha: Complete shutdown in Berhampur town for four days

13

Berhampur: Complete shutdown in Berhampur Municipal areas for four days starting Saturday (June 27) to carry out active contact tracing & surveillance; Ganjam dist administration constitutes 70 health team for door-to-door survey informed Collector Vijay A Kulange.

Tomorrow on Friday 26th June , essential shops will be open from 7am to 2 pm in Berhampur only. Decisions taken to avoid crowds in view of upcoming shutdown. Follow social distancing.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR