Odisha: Complete shutdown in Berhampur town for four days

Berhampur: Complete shutdown in Berhampur Municipal areas for four days starting Saturday (June 27) to carry out active contact tracing & surveillance; Ganjam dist administration constitutes 70 health team for door-to-door survey informed Collector Vijay A Kulange.

Tomorrow on Friday 26th June , essential shops will be open from 7am to 2 pm in Berhampur only. Decisions taken to avoid crowds in view of upcoming shutdown. Follow social distancing.

Shut down in BeMC for 4 days. Coming Saturday to Tuesday.

medical shops & milk delivery allowed only. No other activities allowed. 70 medical teams for detail screening.

Symptoms identification

Tracing test treatment

Home quarantine check.

