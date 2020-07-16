Odisha: Complete Lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts, Rourkela from tomorrow till July 31

Bhubaneswar: According to new guideline issued today, lockdown will be imposed in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Muncipal Corporation area from tomorrow 9 pm till July 31 midnight. This is informed by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Entry of outsiders to Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts will be restricted during the 14-day lockdown informed Chief Secretary.

66 percent COVID19 case load found in 4 districts – Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur says Odisha Chief Secretary.

Shops selling vegetables, groceries and milk will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and RMC area says Chief Secretary.

