Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in Odisha for the next four days due to a low-pressure area over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. It may develop into a depression and cross the Odisha coast within 24 hours. Orange warnings are issued for several districts, including Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. Squally weather with winds up to 60 kmph is expected. Fishermen are advised to avoid these areas for the next two days.