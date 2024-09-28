Odisha CM Urges Swift Police Action to Combat Rising Crime and Restore Public Trust

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed concerns about the rising crime rate in the state, urging police to act swiftly on complaints to regain public trust. During the Collectors’ Conference, he emphasized treating all individuals, especially women, with respect and addressing their grievances promptly.

He called for strengthening the Women and Child Helpdesk, greater use of technology to combat cybercrime, and a focused effort against illegal narcotics. Majhi highlighted Odisha’s low conviction rates, urging quick reforms and collaboration from all stakeholders. He also shared his commitment to listening to grievances and mentioned that he and his ministers are available to the public throughout the day.